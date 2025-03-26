Thursday: U.S. Senate Candidate, Lt. Governor Flanagan Takes Kitchen Table Conversations Tour to Bemidji & Brainerd

Details By Native News Online Staff March 26, 2025

Native Vote. U.S. Senate candidate and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan will make her eighth and ninth stops tomorrow in Brainerd and Bemidji as part of her Kitchen Table Conversations Tour. These gatherings are an opportunity for Flanagan to connect with Minnesotans and listen to the issues they are discussing with their families and neighbors.

“Families have a lot to talk about around their kitchen tables these days,” said Lt. Governor Flanagan. “From groceries to gas, I want to hear about the problems our neighbors are facing so I can help find real solutions that will impact families’ everyday lives. Washington can work, it just needs more people who understand what folks are up against.”

Neighbors can join Lt. Governor Flanagan at the following stops:

March 27th, Bemidji at 10:30 am at the Beltrami County DFL Office, 1510 Bemidji Ave. N., Bemidji MN 56601

March 27th, Brainerd at 2 pm Crow Wing County DFL Office, 223 Washington St., Brainerd, MN 56401

Since March 8th, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan has hosted Kitchen Table Conversations in St. Louis Park, Apple Valley, Hibbing, Duluth, Rochester, St. Cloud, Wood Lake, and Moorhead.

As Minnesota’s 50th Lt. Governor, Flanagan has been a lifelong advocate for children and families. Raised by a single mother in St. Paul, she has dedicated her career to public service—leading the Children’s Defense Fund-Minnesota, serving on the Minneapolis School Board, representing her community in the Minnesota House, and now working for all Minnesotans as Lt. Governor. Flanagan is running for the U.S. Senate to prioritize family budgets, expand local economic opportunities, and ensure Minnesota families have a strong voice in Washington.

