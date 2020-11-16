Currents

Three-week Lockdown in Effect on Navajo Nation - 197 New Covid Cases Reported on Monday

Details By Native News Online Staff November 16, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — A three-week stay-at-home lockdown began on the Navajo Nation on Monday, which also implements new safety provisions and requirements for businesses, and calls for schools to implement online learning only, to help reduce the uncontrollable spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 197 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths is now 603 as of Monday. Reports indicate that 7,986 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 139,498 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 13,596, including 26 delayed unreported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,954

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,483

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,365

Gallup Service Unit: 2,154

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,509

Shiprock Service Unit: 2,010

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,419

Winslow Service Unit: 693

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the state of New Mexico reported 1,259 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 1,476 new cases, and Utah reported 1,971 cases.

“All of the data indicates that it is going to get worse before it gets better, but each one of us has the ability to help change that trend. We have to use what we learned during the first wave of COVID-19 that devastated our Nation in April and May. We cannot keep making the same mistakes by traveling off the Navajo Nation and bringing the virus home. We can’t keep having family and social gatherings and expect everything to be okay. We have a three-week lockdown in place now to help isolate those individuals who are positive for COVID-19. When we isolate people, we isolate the virus. We have to do better and we cannot give up. Stay home as much as possible, do not attend or hold family gatherings, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and wear a mask in public,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. (MST), the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide updates on COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

To encourage residents to stay local during the three-week stay-at-home lockdown, gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, and restaurants and food establishments will remain open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. (MST) and 3:00 p.m. (MST). These businesses are required to ensure employees and customers wear masks, practice social distancing, disinfect high-touch surfaces, access to hand wash stations, sanitizers and gloves, and limit the number of customers in any enclosed areas.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1605670836711000&usg=AOvVaw0V-pWtArrex2t84FZvMWoo">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

