Three Tribal Citizens Killed on Fort Totten Reservation in North Dakota

Details By Levi Rickert March 04, 2025

Three tribal citizens of the Spirit Lake Tribe were killed in a shooting on the morning of Tuesday, March 4, in St. Michael, North Dakota, according to a statement from the Spirit Lake Tribe Chairwoman Lonna J. Street.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) informed the tribe of the incident at approximately 9:30 a.m., prompting shelter-in-place orders and a lockdown of all tribal departments.

By 1:20 p.m., law enforcement had apprehended the suspect, though the statement did not specify their location of detention. The shelter-in-place order for all residents within the reservation—including the districts of St. Michael, Fort Totten, Crow Hill, and Wood Lake—has since been lifted.

The BIA says around 1:20 p.m., a farmer spotted the vehicle near the Black Tiger Bay Campground and quickly called it in. The alleged shooter was found inside of his vehicle, with self-inflicted injuries. The injuries were not caused by a gun.

Following the shooting, the Spirit Lake Tribal Council granted administrative leave to all tribal employees.

As we navigate this difficult time, we ask for the community's empathy and understanding," the statement said. "Our hearts go out to the victims' families, and we encourage everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this

tragic incident together."

Tribal leaders did not release the names of the suspect or the three deceased individuals, citing confidentiality and respect for those involved. The statement urged the community to respect others' privacy as investigations continue and expressed gratitude to law enforcement agencies for their swift response and ongoing efforts.

“We will keep the community updated as more information becomes available,” the statement concluded. “Thank you for your support and understanding during this challenging time.”

