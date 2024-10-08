Three New Princesses Crowned Durng Chickasaw Annual Meeting & Festival

Tags

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media October 08, 2024

ADA, Okla. – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby crowned the newest members of Chickasaw royalty during the Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival. The princesses will serve the remainder of 2024 and into 2025 as ambassadors of goodwill on behalf of the Chickasaw Nation.

Cheyanne Arkansas, 23, was crowned Chickasaw Princess. Arkansas is from Tishomingo. Channa Greenwood, 14, was crowned Chickasaw Junior Princess. Greenwood is from Tishomingo. Eliorah Wright, 8, was crowned Little Miss Chickasaw. Wright is from Ada.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Arkansas is the daughter of Mike and Margie Arkansas. She graduated from Tishomingo High School in 2019. In high school, she participated in Chikasha Pehlichi Ikbi (Chickasaw Youth Leadership) and Chickasaw Nation Martial Arts. She is excited to experience and learn more about her Chickasaw culture and to become a role model to the Chickasaw Nation’s youth.

Greenwood is the daughter of Eric Greenwood and Tonya Loper. She is in the eighth grade at Tishomingo Middle School. Greenwood loves spending time with her family and friends, participating in the Chickasaw language program at her school, playing stickball on the Chikasha Bak Bak team and participating in the Toksali (to work) SMART program. She is excited to be Chickasaw Junior Princess because she is proud to be Chickasaw and wants to represent her tribe. She is also ready to meet new people from different tribes.

Wright is the daughter of Chris and LaRue Wright. She is in the third grade at Latta Elementary. Eliorah likes to play basketball and takes acting classes. She attends Chickasaw Arts Academy, knows how to weave and enjoys singing. Wright is excited to be the next Little Miss Chickasaw so she can follow in her mom’s steps, who was also a Chickasaw Princess. She wants to learn more about her Chickasaw culture and the experience of being a Chickasaw Princess.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for these young ladies to get to represent the Chickasaw Nation and share our culture and rich history,” Chickasaw Nation Princess Program Manager Mary Hartley said.

As ambassadors of goodwill, the three young women will travel together to more than 40 events across the U.S. during their one-year reign to represent and bring honor to the Chickasaw Nation.

A farewell gift and bouquet were given to each of the former princesses by Governor Anoatubby and Lt. Governor Chris Anoatubby during the Chickasaw Princess Pageant.

Chickasaw Princess for the 2023-2024 reign, Abby Gaines, said attending princess events projected her outside of her comfort zone. As a naturally introverted person, Gaines was able to find her voice and engage in public speaking events through her reign with the help of program coordinators and fellow Chickasaw princesses.

“I would hope that some girls out there who see themselves in me, who are quiet and more reserved, can look at me and say, ‘If she can do it, I can too,’” Gaines said.

More Stories Like This

Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more. Donate Free Newsletter