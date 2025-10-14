This Day in History - October 14, 1964: Billy Mills Wins 10,000 Meters at the Tokyo Olympics

Details By Levi Rickert October 14, 2025

This Day in History: On October 14, 1964, history was made on the track in Tokyo, Japan, as Billy Mills, a relatively unknown American runner, stunned the world by winning the gold medal in the 10,000-meter race at the Summer Olympics. His victory remains one of the most remarkable upsets in Olympic history and a testament to determination, resilience, and the human spirit.

Billy Mills, a member of the Oglala Lakota Nation from the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, entered the 1964 Olympics as a long shot. While he had shown promise as a distance runner at the University of Kansas, no one expected him to challenge the dominant runners from Europe and Africa, who had been training rigorously for years and were considered favorites to medal.

The 10,000-meter final on October 14 was intense from the start. The lead changed hands frequently as Mills stayed close to the front, conserving energy while carefully observing his competitors. With less than 400 meters to go, Mills made a move that shocked everyone: he surged past the leading pack with a speed that seemed almost impossible after running 24 grueling laps. In a thrilling final stretch, he crossed the finish line in 28 minutes, 24.4 seconds, ahead of Ethiopia’s Mamo Wolde and Russia’s Pyotr Bolotnikov.

Mills’ victory was groundbreaking for several reasons. He remains the only American to have ever won the Olympic gold in the 10,000 meters, a feat that highlighted both his physical talent and strategic racing intelligence. Beyond the track, Mills’ win carried profound cultural significance. As a Native American athlete succeeding on the world stage, he became an enduring symbol of pride and inspiration for Indigenous communities across the United States and around the world.

Following his Olympic triumph, Mills dedicated his life to giving back, founding the nonprofit Running Strong for American Indian Youth, which supports programs for Native communities. His legacy is not only defined by a single race but also by his lifelong commitment to promoting opportunity, education, and health for Native youth.

October 14, 1964, remains etched in history as the day Billy Mills defied the odds, proving that heart, courage, and determination can overcome even the most formidable challenges. His gold medal run continues to inspire athletes and admirers more than half a century later, reminding Native Americans and non-Natives that greatness often comes from unexpected places.

