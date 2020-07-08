Currents

#TheTimeisNOW: Join the National Native Virtual Town Hall This Evening

The discussion will be on Mascots, Native Rights, and Justice

WASHINGTON — Racial themes are dominating the news this summer as the nation embraces change in attitudes and behaviors relating to injustices towards people of color.

Use the hashtag #TheTimeisNow to help put an end to blatant systemic racism and state-sanctioned violence.

Over the past few weeks, people across the country have taken a stand against racism and inequality, from the removal of Confederate monuments to the official name and mascot review of the Washington NFL team––a debate that has gone on for decades.

IllumiNative is partnering with NDN Collective and NOA to convene a virtual town hall tomorrow, Wednesday, July 8 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. EDT and we are hoping you will be able to tune in.

The virtual town hall will be livestreamed on IllumiNative’s Facebook page and will unite Indian Country and allies, including NAACP President Derrick Johnson and NYT Bestselling author Ijeoma Oluo to discuss how together we can put an end to racial injustices and systemic racism.

WHAT:

Presented by IllumiNative, Native Organizers Alliance, and NDN Collective, tomorrow’s Virtual Town Hall will feature Black, Brown and Native voices around recent events at Mount Rushmore, the campaign urging the NFL to cease their use of Native American names, mascots and imagery, the fight against White Supremacy, and will also explore conversations about action, justice and transformative change with Native leaders and POC leaders.

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

6:00PM ET - Brief Introductions

6:10PM ET - Native Peoples, Not “Native” Mascots: The Time Is Now

6:39PM ET - Mount Rushmore: Fight For Indigenous Rights and Against White Supremacy

7:09PM ET - How do we build a multiracial movement for justice and equity?

7:45PM ET - End

WHERE: Livestreamed on llumiNative’s Facebook page

PARTICIPANTS & PANELISTS:

Derrick Johnson, President NAACP

Ijeoma Oluo, Author of “So You Want to Talk About Race”

Judith LeBlanc, Native Organizers Alliance; Caddo

Greisa Martinez Rosas, United We Dream

Crystal Echo Hawk, IllumiNative; Pawnee

Amanda Blackhorse, Lead Plaintiff, Blackhorse v. Pro Football, Inc.; Diné

Suzan Harjo, Lead Plaintiff, Harjo v. Pro Football, Inc; Cheyenne and Hodulgee Muscogee

Carla Fredericks, First Peoples Worldwide; Mandan Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation

Dr. Stephanie Fryberg, University Diversity and Social Transformation Professor of Psychology, University of Michigan; Tulalip

Nick Tilsen, NDN Collective; Oglala Lakota

Faith Spotted Eagle, Brave Heart Society

Rodney Bordeaux, Rosebud Tribal Chairman

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff