The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Declares State of Emergency Due to Tropical Storm Debby

Breaking News. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, has declared a Tribal-State of Emergency due to the heavy rains and other severe impacts of Tropical Storm Debby. The Tribe is located in upper New York state along the Canadian border.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe released the following statement on Saturday, August 10, 2024

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council, recognizing its responsibility for the health, safety, education, and welfare of all community members has officially declared a Tribal-State of Emergency due to the severe impacts of Tropical Storm Debby.

We urge all community members to prioritize their safety and adhere to any guidance or directives from emergency services during this time. Stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your families.

Niá:wen for your cooperation and understanding as we navigate through this challenging time together.

Residents are strongly urged to comply with this order for their safety. Damage assessments will begin once the water has receded and conditions allow for safe access to the affected areas.



SRMT is working closely with Tribal police, HAVFD and NY State Fire Rescue to provide essential services and support to residents. For updates and information, please visit the SRMT Facebook page or call the EOC at 518-320-0019.



Akwesasne Community Alert: Documenting Flood Damages



The Akwesasne Community Emergency Management Office urges all residents affected by the recent flooding to document any damages to their property when the evacuation has been lifted.



This is a critical step in ensuring that our community receives potential assistance.



What to Do:

Take photographs or videos of all damages. Include wide shots for context and close-ups for detail.



Make a list of damaged or lost items, including their age, value, and any receipts if available.

Report your damages to the local authorities as soon as possible.



Why It's Important: Documenting damages is essential for:

Assistance eligibility: Accurate records are necessary for disaster relief and insurance claims.



Community recovery: Helps authorities understand the extent of damages to allocate resources effectively.



How to Share Your Information:

OEMS will be reaching out in the coming days to collect any information saved.

More Stories Like This

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate Free Newsletter