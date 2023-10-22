Photos from The Road to Healing Tour Stops in Anchorage, Alaska

- Details
- By Levi Rickert
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The tenth listening session of the year-long Road to Healing tour of Native communities made it's stop in Anchorage, Alaska on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
The listening session, led by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) and Assistant Secretary - Interior Affairs Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community), was part of a year-long series launched in July 2022 to provide Native Americans affected by the federal Indian board school system an opportunity to share their experiences and the effects on their communities.
Since July 2022, The Road to Healing tour made stops in Anadako, Oklahome; Pellston, Michigan;Rosebud, South Dakota; Gila River Indian Community, Arizona; Many Farms, Arizona; Tulalip Indian Reservation, near Seattle, Washington; Onamia, Minnesota; and Riverside and Rohnert Park, California.
Upcoming Road to Healing Tour Listening Sessions
Sunday, October 29, 2023 | Albuquerque, New Mexico
Sunday, November 5, 2023 | Bozeman, Montana
