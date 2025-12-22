Read What Our Year-End Campaign Donors Are Saying

Details By Levi Rickert December 22, 2025

From the Publisher

Dear Readers and Supporters,

In this season of giving, I want to thank those who have contributed to Native News Online’s year-end campaign.

Native News Online exists to serve Indigenous communities with accurate, timely, and independent journalism. At a time when Native Nations face increasing legal, political, and economic challenges, our role is not only to inform but also to help defend tribal sovereignty through truth-based reporting.

Sovereignty is not an abstract concept. It affects land, water, health care, education, voting rights, public safety, and the future of our Nations.

The work Native News Online produces each day depends on support from readers like you. As an independent, Native-led newsroom, Native News Online relies on donations to sustain our journalists, editors, and contributors. Your year-end gift directly supports Indigenous-led reporting that holds governments accountable and strengthens public understanding of tribal sovereignty.

I want to share comments from some of those who have already contributed to our year-end campaign.

Donor Testimonials

“Thank you all for bringing this important information to us. It is so valuable.”

“Native News is an important segment of journalism that should and must be supported!”

“Happy holidays! Many blessings for a better New Year.”

“Thank you.”

“As a Native Choctaw citizen, Yakoke. Thank you for all the hard work.”

“Thank you so much for your hard work in bringing relevant First Nations news to us.”

“In honor of the people I serve: the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.”

“In memory of Lorrene Lillian Sloan and Thomas Sloan.”

“Please continue telling our stories, giving voices to all our generations, and creating necessary paths in all directions.”

“For my grandmother’s people, Turtle Clan Haudenosaunee. Thank you for keeping me connected.”

“Levi has an uncanny way of putting into words what should be said today in Indian Country and what I am thinking — Mvto (Seminole language, thank you).”

“May you be blessed in your viral, informative reporting!”

“Keep up the great work you do!”

“Thank you, Levi, and staff for all you do for our community. You are the best!”

There's still time for your to make your year-end contrtibution.

A contribution before Dec. 31 is an investment in Native voices, Native truth, and Native Nations. If Native News Online has informed you or helped you better understand the importance of sovereignty, we invite you to give today.

Together, we can ensure that Indigenous stories — and Indigenous rights — remain visible, respected, and protected in the year ahead.

Levi Rickert

Publisher and Editor

