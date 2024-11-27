The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos Donate 1,000 Thanksgiving Food Boxes to Those in Need

Details By Native News Online Staff November 27, 2024

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and Four Winds® Casinos have generously donated 1,000 Thanksgiving food boxes to those in need during this holiday season. Each food box includes a turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, canned corn, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Distribution is being coordinated through several organizations, with Four Winds Casinos team members assisting in person.

On Tuesday, 300 food boxes were distributed at the Salvation Army, located at 233 Michigan Street in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Additional organizations receiving food boxes include Decatur Human Services in Decatur, Marcellus Community Food Pantry in Marcellus, Cooperating Ministries/Methodist Church in Hartford, Action Ministry Center in Dowagiac, Caring Connection in Benton Harbor, Lawrence United Methodist Church in Lawrence, and Pokagon Band of Potawatomi citizens.

“The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos are very proud to be able to continue our long-standing annual tradition of donating food items to those in need during the holiday season," Matthew Wesaw, tribal council chairman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said,

Mary Smith, Chief Operating Officer of Four Winds Casinos added, “This marks the ninth consecutive year of this program and we hope this offering will lift the spirits and ease the burden of individuals and families struggling to put food on the table for the holiday.”

