The National Center Announces 2020 Native American 40 Under 40 Award Winners

MESA, Ariz. — The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (The National Center) on Tuesday released its 2020 class of Native American 40 Under 40 award recipients.

The Native American 40 Under 40 recognizes 40 emerging American Indian and Alaska Native leaders under the age of 40 from across Indian Country. Nominated by their peers, the 2020 40 Under 40 winners have exemplified leadership, initiative, and, especially during COVID-19, resiliency and dedication towards their communities and businesses. This year's 40 Under 40 represent the best from academia, the medical field, government, non-profits, the legal field, and more.

This year, the Native American 40 Under 40 award recipients will be announced virtually through the National Center’s social media pages in the coming weeks.

Additionally, award recipients will be honored at RES 2021. The 2020 class joins well over 400 previous winners that have been honored over the last decade. The full list of 2020 40 Under 40 award recipients can be found below.

“The Native American 40 Under 40 awards recognize the hard-work, dedication, and perseverance of our best and brightest,” National Center President and CEO Chris James said. “Every year I am impressed by the wide range of accomplishments of our 40 Under 40 winners. The 2020 class shows us what young Native American and Alaska Native leaders are capable of – and what they are already accomplishing.”

Dr. Layton Lamsam, Osage Nation; Resident, Yale University Department of Neurosurgery

Ashley Hemmers, Fort Mojave Indian Tribe; Tribal Administrator, Fort Mojave Indian Tribe

Sheldon Spotted Elk, Northern Cheyenne Tribe; Director of Indian Child Welfare, Casey Family Programs

Amanda (Mandy) Cheromiah, Pueblo of Laguna; Director, Native SOAR (Student Outreach, Access and Resiliency), University of Arizona Native Nations Institute (NNI)

Dr. Nicole Been, Muscogee (Creek) Nation; Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Special Projects, Bacone College

Ventura Lovato, Kewa Pueblo – Santo Domingo Pueblo; Education Program Specialist (School Boards), Bureau of Indian Education

Dr. Eryka Charley, Navajo; Director, Native American Student Services, University of Northern Colorado

Curtis DeCora, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa; Business Strategist, Superior Marketing

Dr. M. Crystal Lee, Dine’; Assistant Professor, University of New Mexico

Kenrick Escalanti, Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe; Multimedia Resource and Development Specialist, National Congress of American Indians

Brooks Boyd, Forest County Potawatomi; Executive Councilman, Forest County Potawatomi

Delonda Pushetonequa, Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa; Treasurer, Tribal Council, Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa (Meskwaki Nation)

Rochell Werito, Muscogee Creek; Cultural Programs Coordinator, Native American Student Services, Oklahoma City Public Schools

Mary Parker, Cherokee Nation; Management and Program Analyst, National Indian Gaming Commission

JT Willie, Navajo; Executive Director, Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development

Jacob Schellinger, Stockbridge-Munsee; Vice President of Government Relations, National Congress of American Indians

Bob Peters, Gun Lake Tribe; Chairman, Gun Lake Tribe Tribal Council

John Lowery, Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina; Regionals Operations Director, North Carolina Department of Commerce

Dr. Tyler Parisien, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa; Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) Program Director, Turtle Mountain Community College

Leann Sommer, Louden/Galena Tribe; Director of Sales, In-Group Hospitality, LLC. (Hyatt Place Anchorage – Midtown)

Chris Welch, Cherokee Nation; Supervisor of Employee Relations and Development, Cherokee Nation

Levi Brown, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe; Tribal Affairs Director, State of Minnesota – Department of Transportation

Troy Macbeth Abromaitis, Lytton - Nlaka'pamux Nation; President, Real Estate Institute of British Columbia

Leroy Silva, Pueblo of Laguna; Community Coordinator, Notah Begay III Foundation

Jayme Davis, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa; Program Director, Native Governance Center

DR. Gage Boardingham, Wichita and Affiliated Tribes; Clinical Pharmacist, Cherokee Indian Hospital; Tribal Government Executive, The Wichita and Affiliated Tribes; Founder and CEO, The Living Entrepreneurial Aspirations Project

Josh Vo, Yupik of Andreatskt; Regulatory Compliance Manager, Koniag Government Services; General Manager, Tuknik Government Services (TGS); General manager, Kadiak, LLC.

Dr. David J. O’Connor, Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa; American Indian Studies Consultant, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction

Calista Pinnecoose, Navajo Nation; President, North Stone, LLC.

Michele Scott, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation; Executive Director, Health Education Center, Inc

Rudy Cruz, Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Tribal Community; Tribal Councilman, Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Tribal Community; General Manager, Tigua Facilities, Inc.

Michael Douglas, Haida – enrolled Central Council Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska; Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Office, Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium

Agnetha Gloshay, White Mountain Apache, Navajo and Kiowa; Project Manager, Roanhorse Consulting, LLC.; Board Member, Family Independence Initiative; Activator, SheEO; Co-Founder, Native Women Lead

Rayburn ‘Jake’ Donaldson, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma; Managing Partner, Method Architecture

Tasha Fridia, Wichita Kiowa Caddo; Assistant Director, Tribal Youth Resource Center – Tribal Law and Policy Institute

Tesia Zientek, Citizen Potawatomi Nation; Education Director, Citizen Potawatomi Nation

Amy McCarter, Cherokee Nation; Community Relations Manager, Cherokee Nation Businesses

Stephanie Masterman, Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian tribes of Alaska (Tlingit and Haida); Retail Manager, Eighth Generation

Dr. Ashleigh Coser, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma/Muscogee (Creek) Nation of Oklahoma; Psychologist, Cherokee Nation Health Services

Serene Lawrence, Anishinaabe/Hopi; Senior Project Manager, Eighth Generation

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff