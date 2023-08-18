The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe Teams Up with Seattle Mariners

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff August 18, 2023

The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe announced on Friday its Muckleshoot Casino Resort has entered into an alliance with the Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners. The alliance is a long-term, multi-faceted partnership that will allow the Muckleshoot tribe to have more visibility.

This comprehensive partnership, encompassing the role of Exclusive Casino Partner, has been established to collectively contribute to the well-being of the broader community throughout the Pacific Northwest.

"Indigenous culture is steeped in game play as a way to strengthen communities, nurture resilience, and advance wellness,” Junior Maldonado, Muckleshoot Casino Resort Executive Director of Gaming Operations said. “These connective values drive our shared identity with the Mariners. We are grateful for the opportunity to educate fans on the Muckleshoot heritage as this region’s first caretakers and to empower new generations to dream bigger.”

Enjoying Native News Coverage? Make A Donation Here $25 $50 $100

“This partnership is the result of two organizations coming together who share common values and beliefs. We’re excited to celebrate the tribe’s culture and traditions with fans at T-Mobile Park, while providing enhanced baseball and softball access to more children throughout our region,” Catie Griggs, Seattle Mariners president of Business Operations said.

As an integral component of this collaboration, the Mariners and the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe will jointly host five baseball and softball camps. These camps will feature coaches who are former collegiate and professional players, and they will be located in areas where access to baseball and softball programs has been limited. Furthermore, the two entities will collaborate to establish a fresh after-school baseball and softball youth development initiative at the Muckleshoot Tribal School. This endeavor will primarily focus on middle school students, a demographic that frequently experiences a drop in access to sports opportunities.

Additionally, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe will champion causes aligned with the core priorities of the Mariners Care Foundation, which include promoting equity and justice, as well as enhancing the overall health and vitality of their hometown. Among the organizations to benefit from this support are the Seattle Foundation's Fund for Inclusive Recovery, a program aiding those disproportionately affected by the pandemic, and the Downtown Emergency Service Center, renowned for providing low-barrier health services, survival support, and permanent housing to thousands of homeless and formerly homeless individuals.

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter