The Association on American Indian Affairs Announces Three New Board of Directors Members

Details By Native News Online Staff January 25, 2025

The Association on American Indian Affairs announced on Friday the appointment of three new board members, all distinguished leaders with strong ties to Native Nations.

In a press release, the Association stated, “Their leadership will help guide the organization as it continues its over 100-year commitment to protecting sovereignty, preserving culture, educating youth, and building capacity.”

“I am deeply grateful to welcome our new board members to the Association. Their willingness to serve reflects a shared commitment to strengthening our communities and advancing our mission,” said Board Member Rory Wheeler, citizen of the Seneca Nation and Chair of the Association’s Nomination Committee. “The breadth of experience, knowledge, and passion they bring to the organization is truly inspiring, and I am thrilled to collaborate with them as we continue this important work together.”

Jamie Gomez, a citizen of the Tlingit & Haida Tribe and an Athabascan descendant, has dedicated over 25 years to supporting Native Nations and their citizens through national Native nonprofits. She now serves her Nation as the Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships and Advancement. Jamie’s journey in advocacy began during college as a student representative on her Nation’s council, where she played a key role in establishing the National Congress of American Indians’ Youth Commission. Her career has included impactful initiatives such as Native Vote, the Census, and First Kids 1st.

Lycia Ortega, a citizen of the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe, brings over 17 years of experience as a policy and communications strategist. Her work focuses on building capacity and shifting narratives for Native Nations and Indigenous organizations. As Vice President of Strategic Communications at Thunderbird Strategic LLC, Lycia draws on her expertise in Indigenous Peoples Law, Communications, and Film and Video Production to amplify the political power of Indigenous Peoples and support global initiatives. Her passion for storytelling and advocacy fuels her efforts to create meaningful change.

Makalika Nāholowaʻa, Kanaka Maoli and Native Hawaiian, is a dedicated lawyer and advocate for Indigenous Peoples. She serves as the Executive Director of the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation, a nonprofit law firm that has championed Native Hawaiian rights for 50 years. Makalika is the Immediate Past President of the National Native American Bar Association and has held numerous leadership positions with organizations such as the American Bar Association, the Hawaii Access to Justice Commission, and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Her professional experience includes roles at Microsoft Corporation, Perkins Coie LLP, and extensive board service. She holds a J.D. from Columbia Law School and a B.S. in Mathematics with a concentration in Computer Science from Arizona State University.

The Association’s three new Board of Directors members were appointed during the Association’s Fall meeting to fill open positions. Their appointments will be fully confirmed by the Association’s membership at the 103rd Annual Membership Meeting in December 2025. The Association on American Indian Affairs is excited to welcome these exceptional Native women leaders, who will help advance its mission to create a world where diverse Native cultures and values are celebrated, protected, and respected.

