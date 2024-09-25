Tatanka Means Among Celebriities to Attend Warrior Up to Vote Rally

Tags

Native Vote 2024. Native entertainers Zahn McClarnon (Hunkpapa Lakota) and Tatanka Means (Oglala Lakota, Navajo, and Omaha) have been announced as special guests at the Warrior Up to Vote Rally on September 30, 2024, held at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Recognized across Indian Country for their activism and contributions to Native representation in the entertainment industry, McClarnon and Means will headline a day dedicated to promoting the Native vote in Oklahoma, a state with a significant Native American population.

The event is part of the United Indian Nations of Oklahoma’s (UINO) ongoing efforts to increase voter registration and turnout among Native communities, with a focus on pro-tribal sovereignty issues. It kicks off with a Sovereignty 101 Summit in the morning, followed by a candidate forum in the afternoon, and concludes with the Warrior Up to Vote Rally, where McClarnon and Means will make their appearances.

McClarnon and Means' participation in the rally comes at a critical moment, as Oklahoma recently removed over 450,000 voters from its rolls as part of a biennial “routine maintenance” process.

This purge, representing nearly 20 percent of all voter registrations in the state, disproportionately affects individuals who have not voted in at least four consecutive general elections. The state’s deadline for voter registration ahead of the Nov. 5 general election is Oct. 11, leaving only two weeks for citizens to update their status and ensure they can participate.

"We cannot afford to have our voices silenced by bureaucratic processes," said Ben Barnes, UINO Chairperson and Chief of the Shawnee Tribe. "The recent voter purge in Oklahoma is alarming, but it's a stark reminder of how critical it is for Native people to ensure they are registered voters. Our sovereignty, our representation, and our futures are at stake. We must stand up, united as Natives, and Warrior Up to Vote."

This event is part of UINO’s larger, nonpartisan Warrior Up to Vote Tour, which launched on September 23 with support from nine Oklahoma tribes and will make stops across the state’s tribal nations until October 5.

With Native Americans making up 13 percent of Oklahoma’s population, UINO is focused on boosting voter registration to help shape key policies affecting Indian Country, including health care, education, and economic development.

The tour also seeks to combat historically low voter registration rates among Native Americans. By providing voter registration drives at tribal complexes, health centers, and other facilities, UINO hopes to empower Native communities to shape critical policies affecting Indian Country.

Bringing McClarnon and Means, two of the most recognizable Native actors today, to the event is intended to amplify the rally’s impact. McClarnon, known for his roles in Dark Winds and Reservation Dogs, and Means, who starred in Killers of the Flower Moon, are both outspoken advocates for Native representation in media and activism.

“Native American representation in media is more prominent than ever, with films like Killers of the Flower Moon and television shows like Reservation Dogs and Dark Winds. We hope bringing performers like Zahn McClarnon and Tatanka Means to our September 30 voter registration rally and candidate forum will capture the attention of our Tribal communities," said Margo Gray (Osage), Executive Director of UINO. "We're willing to do whatever it takes to get Natives of all ages and backgrounds to our rally to register to vote and hear the candidates' positions on the issues."

In addition to the voter registration drive and appearances by McClarnon and Means, the day’s events include speeches from tribal leaders, national tribal organizations, and legal scholars on tribal sovereignty. The candidates forum will offer an opportunity for municipal, state, and federal candidates to address issues critical to Indian Country, with a particular focus on sovereignty.

The Warrior Up to Vote Tour continues through Oct. 5, culminating at the Chickasaw Nation Festival in Ada. With the help of tribal leaders, UINO will continue setting up informational booths and encouraging voter registration across the state.

For more information, follow United Indian Nations of Oklahoma on X (@IndianNationsOK) as specific event times and locations are announced.

