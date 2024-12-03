Take the Native News Online Readers' Survey

Details By Levi Rickert December 03, 2024

From the Publisher. On Monday, Native News Online launched its 2024 Readers' Survey to invite our readers to share feedback on how we are doing.

We are conducting the survey to identify areas where we might improve our reporting on Indian Country.

Additionally, we understand that there are periodic shifts in how people consume news. Your participation will help us make the necessary adjustments to what and how we publish—or produce—our news content.

At Native News Online, we work diligently to promote the Native perspective across all sectors of the population, both Native American and non-Native.

The survey should take only 4 to 5 minutes to complete. All responses will be kept confidential.

Chi Miigwetch for your participation.

