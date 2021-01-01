Currents

Supaman to Take Part in Online Powwow to Mobilize Native Vote in Georgia

Details By Native News Online Staff January 01, 2021

ATLANTA — Tuesday's vote to decide two Senate races will decide whether the Democrats or Republicans will control the United States Senate in 117th Congress. It will decide whether Sen. Mitch McConnel or Sen. Chuck Schumer will lead the Senate.

With so much at stake, Four Directions Vote, a national American Indian voting rights organization, has teamed up with Civic Georgia, the Lower Muskogee Creek Tribe to host the Native Artist Powwow to Get Out the Indigenous Vote in Georgia.

"Four Directions Vote is currently focusing on the two-seat Georgia senate runoff and empowering Native voters in the state during this pivotal election. With an estimated 40,000 Native registered voters in Georgia, the Native vote in Georgia can have the tremendous impact in this runoff election that it did in Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico in the presidential contest in November," Semans says.

The online event will stream live Sunday January 3rd at 5:00pm EST/2:00pmPST.

This 45 minute streaming event has an exciting line-up:

award-winning performance artist Supaman @supamanhiphop

@supamanhiphop Indigenous kitchen expert Chef Sean Sherman @siouxchef

Yoga teacher and Jingle Dancer Acosia Red Elk @powwowyoga_thepractice

For those unfamiliar, you can listen to Supaman’s acclaimed new hip-hop album here. According to his website, as a member of the Apsaalooke Nation, Supaman makes his home on the Crow reservation in Montana. Supaman is a Native American dancer and innovative hip-hop artist who has “dedicated his life to empowering and spreading a message of hope, pride and resilience through his original art form.”

He is also currently working with Grammy Award winner Taboo from The Blackeyed Peas. Taboo is also working with emcee one, as he’s been the A-list star’s international DJ and tour support. When he’s not performing, emcee one is also a youth advocate and national speaker. He recently formed a new group, #Mag7 and c-founded One Chance Leadership, an outreach program. Sample emcee one’s three albums, here.

Four Directions Vote Co-Executive Director OJ Semans and Principal Chief Marian McCormick of Georgia’s Lower Muskogee Creek Tribe will host this exciting event.

Free to the public. Participants can register at GANatives.vote

Four Directions Vote has worked the last 20 years to advance voting rights and interests of Native people throughout the United States.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff