Sunday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 73 New Cases

Details By Native News Online Staff November 01, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 73 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 581 as previously reported on Saturday. Reports indicate that 7,546 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 125,851 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 11,828, including two additional delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,637

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,207

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,240

Gallup Service Unit: 1,800

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,407

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,802

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,131

Winslow Service Unit: 595

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s 56-hour weekend lockdown is in effect until Monday, Nov. 2 at 5:00 a.m. (MST). On Sunday, the state of New Mexico reported 747 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 1,527 new cases, and Utah reported 1,854.

“The increases and reductions in new cases of COVID-19 is dependent on our own actions and the decisions we make each day. By traveling off the Nation or choosing to hold a family gathering, even a simple innocent birthday party, can have devastating consequences for anyone. This invisible monster known as COVID-19 will continue to spread among our communities if we let our guard down and become complacent. Please make good decisions — wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and avoid large crowds. Be safe and pray for your health and safety,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (MST) on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide additional updates on COVID-19.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1604377044284000&usg=AFQjCNHiddlHT8WU-qzwJHSgcxNDFg-3qA">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

