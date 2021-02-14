Sunday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 29,269 Total Cases; Death Toll Reaches 1,111

Details By Native News Online Staff February 14, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — “Covid-19 has been on the Navajo Nation for approximately 11 months now. Everyone should know what they have to do to protect themselves and their loved ones. We cannot have another large surge in new cases, so let’s stay focused and continue to take all precautions to prevent the spread of this virus,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Sunday.

“It has taken far too many of our people, so let’s honor their memory by doing everything we can to reduce the number of cases to zero. We continue to encourage our people to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Tens of thousands of our people have received the vaccines and we have not received any serious reports of adverse effects. Please continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a mask or two in public, avoid in person gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Nez continued.

On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 55 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,111 as of Sunday. Reports indicate that 15,763 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 239,336 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 29,269, including nine delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,402

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,832

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,439

Gallup Service Unit: 4,621

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,600

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,963

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,532

Winslow Service Unit: 1,862

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Sunday, the state of Arizona reported 1,947 new cases, Utah reported 710, and New Mexico reported 285 new cases.

The Navajo Nation’s curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week. Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff