Sunday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 23 New Cases, One More Death

Details By Native News Online Staff February 07, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 23 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths is now 1,057 as of Sunday. Reports indicate that 15,234 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 235,948 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 28,897, including two delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,307

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,799

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,385

Gallup Service Unit: 4,566

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,582

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,925

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,469

Winslow Service Unit: 1,846

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.The Navajo Nation’s curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week.

On Sunday, the state of Arizona reported 1,544 new cases, Utah reported 908, and New Mexico reported 349 new cases. Public health officials continue to urge the public not to hold in-person gatherings on Super Bowl Sunday due to the risks of Covid-19.

“The numbers of new cases in the states of Utah, New Mexico, and Arizona are gradually reducing each day, but there is still much concern with the spread of the new variant Covid-19 viruses. Now is not the time to let up our guard. Let’s keep taking all precautions and keep listening to our public health experts. Please celebrate the Super Bowl safely, take all Covid-19 precautions, and enjoy the game responsibly. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask in public, avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Since you're here... We believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift of $5 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff