State of Arizona Recognizes National Navajo Code Talkers Day as a State Holiday

Details By Native News Online Staff August 20, 2021

PHOENIX — Through Arizona Senate Bill 1803, National Code Talkers Day will now be recognized as a state holiday in the State of Arizona. The legislation was signed into law by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Thursday in the presence of Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer and three Navajo Code Talkers: former chairman of the Navajo Nation Peter MacDonald, Sr., Samuel F. Sandoval and Thomas H. Begay.

The signing ceremony at the Capitol was also attended by State Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai, and House Speaker Russell Bowers. In addition, several descendants of Navajo Code Talkers who have passed away attended the signing ceremony.

August 14th was designated as National Navajo Code Talkers Day by former Pres. Ronald Reagan in 1982. He did so to honor contributions during World War II made by the Navajo Code Talkers, who used the Navajo language as a code that was never broken. Many war experts maintain the efforts by the Navajo Nation Code Talkers helped the United States to win World War II in the Pacific.

"We pay tribute to the Navajo Code Talkers for their courageous service in World War II,” Lizer said. “At the time of their enlistments, they were very young men, but they answered the call of duty and unknowingly built a humble legacy for the Navajo people recognized throughout the world.

“By using Diné Bizaad, our Navajo language, they helped win the war and protect our freedom today. Their service and leadership will forever live on in our hearts and memories. Today, we thank Governor Ducey for signing this historical bill to honor all Navajo and Native American veterans,” Lizer said.

Arizona SB 1802 was sponsored by Sen. Peshlakai, a member of the Navajo Nation, and received unanimous support from the Arizona Senate and House of Representatives.

"Today, we are blessed to have four Navajo Code Talkers remaining with us, including Samuel F. Sandoval, Thomas H. Begay, John Kinsel Sr., and former Chairman of the Navajo Nation Peter MacDonald, Sr. We honor them and thank their families for all of their sacrifices. They will forever be our legacy and strength," said Senator Peshlakai.

During the ceremony, MacDonald, Sandoval, and Begay thanked Arizona leaders for recognizing and honoring their service to defend the country.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter