Sovereign Bank: A Homeownership Resource for Tribal Members

Tags

Details
 The Citizen Potawatomi Nation-owned Sovereign Bank is committed to helping Tribal members achieve homeownership.

A 2022 Housing and Financial Capability Survey, highlighted in Forbes (cpn.news/housingstats), revealed that only 52% of American Indian and Alaska Native adults own homes compared to the national average of 65%. However, CPN members have unique opportunities through resources like the CPN Housing Department and Sovereign Bank.

:We are proud to be a bank that is 100% owned by CPN,” Matt Brown, Sovereign Bank EVP and director of marketing, said. “We want all our Tribal members to know that we are a resource for them and that we can help them through the process.”

In addition to offering traditional banking services such as checking and savings accounts, Sovereign Bank provides tailored support for homebuyers.

“We work to tailor a plan for each specific person based on where they are now and the goals they have for their family,” Brown said.

For Tribal members who may not yet qualify to purchase a home, Sovereign Bank offers programs designed to build a clear path to homeownership.

“The illustration I always use with people is that it’s really hard to win a race when you don’t know where the finish line is,” he said. “We can look at a credit report and print them off a step-by-step guide on what to focus on, what not to focus on. We can put together a plan. When I speak with our Tribal members, often they are shocked at how easy the process can actually be.”

Sovereign Bank also provides access to down payment assistance programs, collaborates with realtors to minimize closing costs, and matches grants from the CPN Housing Department. With access to every major loan program, the bank can originate loans in all 50 states, serving Tribal members nationwide.

Throughout the journey, customers receive direct access to their lender, ensuring consistent support.

“We really want them to have the understanding that we’re here as a resource for Tribal members,” Brown said. “If they don’t think they can buy a home, give us a call. If they think they can, give us a call. We can help them from literally the very beginning all the way to acquiring a home. If we are ready to move forward today, that’s great. But if not, we’ll put a game plan together to make buying their dream home a reality.”

