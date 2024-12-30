Sovereign Bank: A Homeownership Resource for Tribal Members

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
A 2022 Housing and Financial Capability Survey, highlighted in Forbes (cpn.news/housingstats), revealed that only 52% of American Indian and Alaska Native adults own homes compared to the national average of 65%. However, CPN members have unique opportunities through resources like the CPN Housing Department and Sovereign Bank.
More Stories Like ThisNative News Weekly (August 25, 2024): D.C. Briefs
Native News Weekly (August 4, 2024): D.C. Briefs
Former President Jimmy Carter Dead at 100
This Day in History - Dec. 29, 1890: Wounded Knee Massacre
Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty?
Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty.
Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future.
Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today.
Right now, your support goes twice as far. Thanks to a generous $35,000 matching fund, every dollar you give during December 2024 will be doubled to protect sovereignty and amplify Native voices.
No paywalls. No corporate owners. Just independent, Indigenous journalism.