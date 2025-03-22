Some 100 Volunteers Search for Missing United Tribes Technical College Student

This morning, a detailed briefing was held regarding the ongoing search for Renzo Bull Head, a 20-year-old student from United Tribes Technical College who has been missing.

Nearly 100 dedicated volunteers from various tribes and regions have joined the effort, reflecting a deep communal spirit of support and compassion.

Renzo was last seen on March 16, 2025, walking across the railroad bridge near Mandan, ND. The comprehensive search—employing boats, drones, horseback units, and search dogs—is in full swing to locate him and return him safely to his family. The Mandan Police Department has been providing regular updates and has committed to enhancing communication and empathy for Renzo’s family during this difficult time. It remains essential for the public to honor the tireless work of the search teams and to show compassion for all volunteers involved.

Chairwoman Alkire of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe conveyed her deep gratitude to the volunteers and neighboring tribes for their steadfast support. “We want to thank everyone who has united to assist in the search for Renzo, including our sister tribes from North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota. The generous contributions from the communities of Bismarck and Mandan have been truly uplifting. We recognize that this is an incredibly challenging period for Renzo’s family, and it also highlights the increasing number of missing persons in our tribal communities. Yet, in adversity, we find strength in our unity.”

A prayer was led by Renzo’s grandfather, urging searchers to carry pure intentions and to seek guidance from the natural elements—earth, water, and animals—as they continue their quest. A communal prayer meeting is scheduled for 6:00 PM - CDT at Steamboat Park, offering a space for reflection and solidarity before the evening debriefing at the UTTC gym.

Renzo’s family continues to plead for compassion and support as they search for their son, nephew, brother, and cousin. They are immensely grateful for the coordinated efforts among tribes and various organizations that have expanded the search operations, including:

Mandan Police Department, Bismarck Police, and North Dakota Highway Patrol.

United Tribes Technical College, which has opened its campus to assist the search.

The Spirit Lake Tribe, which has deployed a team of seasoned searchers along with drones for aerial surveillance.

The Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation, contributing boats and sonar technology to support searches along waterways.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, which has sent an emergency response crash team and is working in close collaboration with Burleigh County Emergency Services.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which is set to provide additional watercraft support in the upcoming days.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, joining with their search parties and watercraft.

Bloodhounds trained in water scent tracking, en route from Minnesota.

Each element of this multifaceted search operation underscores the united and compassionate response of the community during this distressing time.

