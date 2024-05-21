Senate Subcommittee to Hear Testimony on President Biden’s FY Budget for Indian Programs on Thursday

Details By Native News Online Staff May 21, 2024

The U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies will conduct a review of President Joe Biden’s Fiscal Year 2025 Budget request for Indian Country on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The subcommittee is chaired by Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR).

Making testimony for Indian Affairs will be Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community) and Indian Health Service (IHS) Director Roselyn Tso (Navajo).

The FY 2025 President's Budget request for Indian Affairs programs is $4.6 billion. This includes $2.9 billion for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, $1.5 billion for the Bureau of Indian Education, and $111.3 million for the Bureau of Trust Funds Administration.

​​The President's Fiscal Year 2025 Budget builds on the historic achievement and successful implementation of advance appropriations and includes a total of $8.2 billion for the IHS in FY 2025, which is an increase of $1.1 billion or 16 percent above FY 2023.

AGENDA

A Review of the President’s Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Request for Indian Country

PRESIDING: Chair Merkley

WITNESSES: The Honorable Roselyn Tso, Director, Indian Health Service, The Honorable Bryan Newland, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs, Department of the Interior

DATE: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 10:30 AM ET

