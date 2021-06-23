Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Roundtable to Discuss Infrastructure Needs in Indian Country

WASHINGTON — The Committee on Indian Affairs will host a roundtable on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the infrastructure needs in Indian Country. The “Concrete Solutions: Building a Successful Foundation for Native Communities’ Infrastructure Development” will take place today, June 23, at 2:30 p.m. – EDT.

The committee will hear from Tribal, Native Hawaiian, and administration witnesses about opportunities for and existing challenges to successful deployment of infrastructure in Native communities.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

WHAT: Sen. Bryen Schatz (D-HI) to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Roundtable Discussion.

WITNESSES:

Mr. Anthony “Morgan” Rodman, Executive Director, White House Council on Native American Affairs, Washington, D.C.

Mr. Jason Freihage, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Management – Indian Affairs, Department of the Interior, Washington, D.C.

The Honorable Janet Davis, Chairwoman, Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, Nixon, NV

The Honorable David Flute, Secretary, South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations, Pierre, SD

Mr. William Aila, Jr., Chairman, Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, Kapolei, HI

Mr. Anthony Walters, Executive Director, National American Indian Housing Council, Washington, D.C.

Ms. Carol Gore, President & CEO, Cook Inlet Housing Authority, Anchorage, AK

Mr. Godfrey Enjady, President, National Tribal Telecommunications Association, Chandler, AZ

HOW TO JOIN: Access the live stream here.

