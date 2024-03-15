Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Listening Session on Public Safety In Tribal Communities

The U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will hold a hybrid listening session, “Public Safety & Justice Resources in Native Communities,” to hear from Native leaders, individuals, and organizations on public safety matters affecting their communities on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Committee staff is interested in receiving testimony in the following issue areas, including but not limited to –

Law enforcement officer issues, including cross-deputization, recruitment, retention, and benefits parity;

Corrections and detention center facilities funding and maintenance;

Investigative tools, such as equipment, data, and training resources;

Tribal courts and justice systems; and

P.L. 280 issues.

Comments will inform the Committee’s current work and serve as a resource for future discussions on public safety in Native communities.

The Committee will also accept written comments until April 12, 2024. Comments may be submitted to [email protected].

Event Details:

WHAT:

Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Listening Session on Public Safety.

REGISTRATION:

Pre-register for the listening session here and indicate your preference to provide oral comments or listen only.

HOW:

Participation may be in person (Dirksen Senate Office Building 628) or via WebEx. Pre-registration for online participation is encouraged, but not required.

WHEN:

WEDNESDAY, March 20, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

LIVESTREAM:

Live video of the event will be available here.

