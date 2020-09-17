Currents

Seeking a Voice, Historic Native American Caucus Founded in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — A group of Native Americans have formed the Native American Caucus within the North Dakota Democratic-NPL (Nonpartisan Party League). The caucus’s application was made by North Dakota state Rep. Ruth Buffalo, Prairie Rose Seminole and Dr. Twyla Barker, who are all tribal citizens of the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota.

Their application was accepted and approved last weekend by the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party State Policy Committee.

The three women are organizing the caucus to build long term political engagement within Indigenous communities and with the Dem-NPL. Currently, the caucus group consists of 40 members. The caucus’s governing body includes representation from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, Three Affiliated Tribes and the Spirit Lake Nation.

Buffalo, serving her first term in the North Dakota House, represents the 27th District that includes south Fargo, N.D. Originally from Mandaree, N.D., Buffalo is the Dem-NPL’s DNC National Committeewoman.

In a twist of irony, in 2018, Buffalo beat the incumbent Republican who had authored the controversial voter I.D. law requiring a physical address, which many saw as a means to suppress the Native vote in North Dakota because many Native Americans living on reservation did not have physical addresses and had never been assigned one by the U.S. Postal Service.

“This has been a long time coming. Diversity will only strengthen relationships across the state to address the issues that not only face our tribal communities, but our rural and urban populations. More Native voices in the political landscape of North Dakota only deepens our understanding of one another, and there is value in knowing who our neighbors are and what impact public policy may have,” Buffalo said.

Seminole is a policy analyst at the Indigenous Environmental Network and program manager at Advance Native Political Leadership. She ran for House District 45 in 2010.

“We’re making a space within the Dem-NPL to house and nurture Native leadership in the state and to make introductions to the party and the platforms, but also to encourage our own leadership where Native North Dakotans can potentially run for office or be an organizer,” Seminole said. “There’s so much capacity in our community, but we need to build trust within the party.”

Dr. Baker is president of Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College.

“This will be a learning experience for our communities and for the Dem-NPL. There are different practices and approaches to democratic participation, and we want to establish a practice of building leadership beyond voter engagement,” Baker said. “In the long term, we want to nurture relationships for strategic, years-long efforts for structural victories that improve peoples’ lives and provide value in the political education needed for more relational governance in North Dakota and our tribal people.”

The meeting was held virtually last Saturday because of Covid-19 concerns.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff