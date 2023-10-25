Interior Secretary Haaland Highlights President’s Investing in America Agenda in Alaska

Details By Native News Online Staff October 25, 2023

ANCHORAGE — Last week, U.S. Department of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) visited the state of Alaska, her third trip to the 49th state since becoming the Interior secretary, where she highlighted how historic resources from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda are supporting Alaska’s tribal communities by bolstering climate resiliency, investing in co-stewardship and salmon conservation, and strengthening local economies.

To date, the Biden-Harris administration has announced over $5.3 billion for the state of Alaska to further these goals.

Secretary Haaland, Solicitor Bob Anderson, Newland, and Senior Advisor Raina Thiele participated in the 2023 Alaska Federation of Natives Convention in Anchorage over several days. Secretary Haaland’s remarks on Friday underscored the Department of the Interior’s commitment to supporting tribes dealing with the impacts of the climate crisis through new investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.

The Department has focused significant resources in Alaska that range from the launch of a new Voluntary Community-Driven Relocation program and resources for wildfire resilience to programs to address legacy pollution left by extractive industries and the Department’s new “Gravel to Gravel” initiative.

On Sunday, she conducted the 10th listening session with Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community) of The Road to Healing and participated in the raising of The Boarding School Totem Pole at the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage.

