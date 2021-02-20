Saturday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 48 New Cases and Four More Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff February 20, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Saturday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 48 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and four more deaths. The total number of deaths remains 1,142 as of Saturday. Reports indicate that 15,989 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 242,063 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 29,509.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,435

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,845

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,477

Gallup Service Unit: 4,663

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,628

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,989

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,574

Winslow Service Unit: 1,880

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Saturday, the state of Arizona reported 2,047 new cases, Utah reported 778, and New Mexico reported 427 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week.

“We cannot become complacent again and let another surge in new cases of Covid-19 happen. Everyone has a part in this huge effort to bring down the numbers of new cases each day. Now is not the time to travel or to have in-person family gatherings. The Covid-19 variants are more contagious than the original virus, so we have to keep our guard up and keep taking all precautions. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask or two in public, avoid gatherings and crowds, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff