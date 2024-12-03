San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Donates $1 Million to Boost Wildfire Recovery and Prevention Efforts

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff December 03, 2024

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has announced $1 million in grants to support recovery, conservation, and wildfire prevention efforts in communities impacted by recent wildfires.

This Giving Tuesday initiative aims to restore ecosystems and strengthen the resilience of regions recovering from devastating fires. The Tribe’s contributions will provide critical resources to local organizations working on environmental protection, community safety, and land stewardship.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

"Giving Tuesday is a day that calls upon us to reflect on the power of collective generosity," said Lynn Valbuena, Chairwoman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. "We are honored to support our 2024 grant recipients in their efforts to rehabilitate lands affected by the recent wildfires and invest in the long-term health of our communities and ecosystems. The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is deeply committed to preservation and stewardship of the cultural and natural resources of the region."

The grants are a timely response to the wildfire crisis that has ravaged homes, displaced wildlife, and destroyed natural habitats. They also reflect the Tribe’s ongoing dedication to environmental advocacy and community resilience.

In addition to financial support, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is fostering collaboration between organizations and communities to ensure long-term recovery and protection of critical areas.

The Tribe’s $1 million in grants will be distributed among eight organizations that address wildfire recovery, prevention, and ecological restoration:

The Wildlands Conservancy: $200,000 to restore Bluff Lake, which was severely impacted by the Line Fire, including replanting vegetation and removing invasive species.

Mojave Desert Land Trust: $200,000 to design a comprehensive fire management response plan that can be shared with other organizations.

San Bernardino Mountains Land Trust: $100,000 to implement a seed bank for native plant and tree restoration after wildfires.

Center for Biological Diversity: $100,000 to build relationships with Tribes and lead stewardship projects that protect sacred sites.

Victor Valley College Foundation: $100,000 to support students in the “Fire Fighter I” academy, increasing the number of trained fire personnel.

Arrowbear Lake Fire Department: $100,000 to purchase emergency rescue equipment and modify the existing fire station.

Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians: $100,000 to purchase emergency rescue equipment.

Apple Valley Fire Protection District: $100,000 to buy emergency generators for fire stations, ensuring uninterrupted operations during crises.





More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Right now, your support goes twice as far. Thanks to a generous $35,000 matching fund, every dollar you give during December 2024 will be doubled to protect sovereignty and amplify Native voices. No paywalls. No corporate owners. Just independent, Indigenous journalism. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter