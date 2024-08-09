San Carlos Apache Tribal Council Endorses Harris-Walz Campaign

Details By Neely Bardwell August 09, 2024

Native Vote 2024. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the San Carlos Apache Tribe’s governing council approved a resolution endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for president and vice-president in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

The Tribe’s resolution states that a Harris-Walz administration “promises to be best for working families, the economy, international relations and trade, addressing the climate crisis and the environment, securing the border, job creation and building a better future for all Americans, and thus is in the best interests of the Tribe and all of Indian Country.”

The San Carlos Apache Tribe is among one of the first tribes to officially endorse the Harris-Walz ticket. San Carlos Apache Tribe Chairman Terry Rambler is proud to throw their support behind the Democratic ticket. Last week, Pechanga Band of Indians Chairman Mark Macarro endorsed Harris, who had not yet chosen her running mate, for president. Macarro did so on behalf of himself and the Pechanga Band.

“We believe Vice President Harris and Governor Walz are committed to building a better future for all Americans and we strongly encourage our Tribal members as well as Native Americans across Arizona and the United States to support their campaign,” Rambler said.

The Tribe’s resolution also recognized President Joe Biden’s achievements and thanked him for his service to the country and particularly to Indian Country.

“President Biden clearly demonstrated that he cares deeply about improving conditions in Indian Country. He displayed this commitment to Tribal rights by appointing Deb Haaland to be the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary when he named her Secretary of Interior,” Chairman Rambler said. “We are thankful for his service to America and inspired by his courageous decision to pass the torch to the next generation.”

