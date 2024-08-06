Pechanga Chairman Endorses Vice President Kamala Harris for President

Native Vote 2024. The longtime leader of the Pechanga Band of Indians Mark Macarro has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris over Republican Donald Trump for president. In a video message released last Wednesday, Macarro says Harris respects “our ideals of self-governance and self-determination.”

The Pechanga Band is located in southern California and interacted with Harris when she served as California’s attorney general.

“I’m Mark Macarro, and I’ve been the chairman of my tribe, the Pechanga Band of Indians in Southern California for the last 30 years. Vice President Harris has been a partner to Indian Country and a critical voice behind the Biden-Harris administration’s unprecedented accomplishments for tribal nations.

As president, Kamala Harris will continue this progress. She respects our ideals of self-governance and self-determination. She’s demonstrated respect for tribal sovereignty and the federal government’s trust and treaty obligations. We have a clear choice to make between two different visions for America.

This choice comes down to which candidate is most likely to respect tribal sovereignty and continue the progress Indian country has seen over the last four years. This election is about the future, not the past. I know that Indian Country and America’s best days are still ahead of us. If we elect the right leaders, do the hard work, and come together as one people.

That’s why I’m proud to endorse my friend, fellow Californian, Kamala Harris for President of the United States.”

In addition to serving as chairman of the Pechanga Band, Maccaro serves as president of the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI). He was elected president of NCAI last fall at the organization’s annual convention in New Orleans.

Macarro’s endorsement was made on behalf of himself and his tribe, but not NCAI, a national Native American organization that maintains a non-partisan stance during elections.

