Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council hosts US Dept. of Transportation's Assistant Secretary for Tribal Affairs

Details By Native News Online Staff May 31, 2024

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council welcomed U.s. Department of Transposrtation Assistant Secretary for the Office of Tribal Government Affairs Arlando Teller to cultivate a partnership focused on improving transportation infrastructure in Akwesasne.

The Tribal Council and Colleen Thomas, on behalf of Planning and Infrastructure, reviewed roadway conditions on the southern portion of Akwesasne. Assistant Secretary Arlando Teller listened to concerns raised by the Tribe and toured sites in need of repair.

The Akwesasne community experiences a significant amount of traffic from local, international and domestic travelers passing through the territory. High traffic volumes combined with north country winters, leads to substantial deterioration of local roadways. Therefore, the Tribe is rebuilding a working relationship with the NYS Department of Transportation to address areas of concern.

The Tribe is grateful for Assistant Secretary Teller’s time and suggestions for possible pathways that would lend much needed support to the Tribe’s roads program. Assistant Secretary Teller’s personal tour included Cook Road, McGee Road, the Frogtown Road intersection, Drum Street, and Raquette Point Road.

“A’hee’hee nii’tsago (a sincere thank you) for the amazing hospitality from St. Regis Mohawk Leadership. My visit to your Nation demonstrates continued efforts in improving transportation connectivity through partnership and collaboration," Teller said. "Your Planning and Infrastructure team are dedicated professionals who dedicate their time in the safe transportation of community members and the traveling public.”

The Tribal Council is hopeful that positive changes will emerge from this meeting, and looks forward to the next visit from representatives from the U.S. Department of Transportation, as well as the New York State Deputy Secretary for First Nations and Deputy Secretary forTransportation for Governor Hochul to review the Tribe’s transportation needs. The Tribal Council remains committed to protecting the safety of community members and visitors traveling through the Akwesasne Territory.

