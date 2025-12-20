Native America Celebrates the Winter Solstice

Details By Native News Online Staff December 20, 2025

The winter solstice officially in the Northern Hemisphere begins Sunday, December 21 at 10:03 am - EST. It’s the opposite in the Southern Hemisphere, where it is the longest day of the year and summer will start.

As the sun reached its lowest arc in the sky, tribal nations across Turtle Island celebrate the winter solstice, a sacred turning point that carries teachings of balance, endurance and renewal.

For many Indigenous peoples, the winter solstice is more than a date on the calendar.

It is the shortest day and longest night of the year, a time when darkness pauses and the return of the light begins. The moment has been observed for millennia through ceremony, story and prayer, long before colonization disrupted traditional lifeways.

“The solstice reminds us that even in our darkest times, the light is still there,” said an Ojibwe elder from northern Minnesota, who asked to be identified by first name only. “It teaches patience and faith in the cycles of Creation.”

Among the Anishinaabe, winter is a season of storytelling, when the natural world rests and sacred teachings are shared indoors. The solstice signals a time to reflect on the past year and prepare spiritually for what lies ahead. Similar teachings are found among many Tribal Nations, each with their own distinct traditions tied to place, language and cosmology.

In the Southwest, Pueblo peoples have long marked the solstice through ceremonial dances and prayers honoring the sun’s return. In Mesoamerican traditions, the solstice aligned with sophisticated astronomical knowledge, reflected in ancient structures built to capture the sun’s movement. Farther north, Plains and Woodland Nations recognized the solstice as a reminder of resilience during winter’s harshest days.

Today, many Native communities continue these observances while adapting them to contemporary life. Some gather in community centers or homes, others at sacred sites, while urban Native citizens often mark the day through prayer, fasting or quiet reflection.

The solstice also carries renewed meaning amid ongoing challenges facing Native communities, including climate change, threats to land and water, and the lasting impacts of historical trauma. For many, the return of the light is a powerful metaphor for survival and hope.

As the sun begins its slow journey back toward longer days, the winter solstice stands as a reminder that time moves in cycles, not straight lines. For Native peoples, it is an affirmation of relationship — to the earth, to the sky and to each other — and a quiet promise that light, once diminished, will return.

