Tlingit & Haida Launch New Foundation to Support Education, Wellness

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff December 19, 2025

A new nonprofit organization has been formed to support the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s long-term vision through philanthropy and community partnerships.

The Tlingit & Haida Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, will serve as the Tribe’s philanthropic arm. Its mission is to “strengthen tribal communities through resources that advance education, wellness and self-determination.”

Please support our year-end campaign. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Governed by a board of directors, the foundation will mobilize resources, steward charitable investments and build partnerships focused on community priorities.

“When you support the foundation, you’re investing in the future of our people,” said Jamie Gomez, executive director of the Tlingit & Haida Foundation. “Every donation directly advances the work we are doing like expanding educational pathways and cultural revitalization efforts through our Education and Cultural Immersion campuses or investing in programs that promote wellness and honor our values.”

The foundation’s first major capital campaign will focus on the Juneau Tribal Education Campus, a 12-acre project centered on education sovereignty and cultural revitalization. The campus is envisioned as a place-based learning environment that honors Indigenous knowledge systems, strengthens environmental stewardship and supports the continuation of Tlingit and Haida cultural heritage.

Tribal leaders say the initiative reflects the Tribe’s long-standing commitment to reclaiming tribal land and creating spaces where culture is lived, not just preserved, while supporting healing, identity and opportunity for future generations.

The foundation will lead major capital campaigns that advance the Tribe’s long-term vision while also supporting smaller, community-based fundraising efforts that address immediate program needs. These include the annual Elders Winter Care Package project, Back-to-School Backpack distributions, youth wellness and enrichment activities, and other programs requiring financial support.

More Stories Like This

Help us defend tribal sovereignty. At Native News Online, our mission is rooted in telling the stories that strengthen sovereignty and uplift Indigenous voices — not just at year’s end, but every single day. Because of your generosity last year, we were able to keep our reporters on the ground in tribal communities, at national gatherings and in the halls of Congress — covering the issues that matter most to Indian Country: sovereignty, culture, education, health and economic opportunity. That support sustained us through a tough year in 2025. Now, as we look to the year ahead, we need your help right now to ensure warrior journalism remains strong — reporting that defends tribal sovereignty, amplifies Native truth, and holds power accountable. The stakes couldn't be higher. Your support keeps Native voices heard, Native stories told and Native sovereignty defended. Stand with Warrior Journalism today. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher