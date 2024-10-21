Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski Endorses Reelection of Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola

Native Vote 2024. Republican Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, the vice chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, endorsed the reelection of Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola while speaking at the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) convention in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday.

Her endorsement marks the second time Murkowsk has endorsed Peltola for Alaska’s lone congressional seat. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, made history because she is the first Alaska Native member of Congress, as well as the first Democratic woman to represent Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives and only the fifth person to represent the state in the House since Alaska gained statehood in 1959.

Peltola faces Republican Nick Begich, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in the November 5 election.

Murkowski says she has been impressed with Peltola’s ability to focus on the state of Alaska’s issues, rather than on the Democratic Party.

“And I think people that know me know that I have a similar philosophy and approach,” Murkowski said. “So I’ve appreciated the great work that she has done for the state, and I hope that she’s able to continue that."

In September 2022, Peltola beat 2008 GOP vice president nominee Sarah Palin in a special election to replace Rep. Don Young (R-AK), who passed away suddenly in March 2022 after serving Alaska in Congress for 49 years.

Murkowski revealed her support of Peltola at the largest annual convention of Alaska Natives that make up 15 percent of the state of Alaska's population. The percentage rises when mixed Natives are counted.

Also, on Saturday, the Alaska Federation of Natives voted to endorse Peltola.

Neither Murkowski or Peltola has endorsed a presidential candidate for the November 5 election.

