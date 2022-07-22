Republican Calls Minnesota Lieutenant Governor ‘Savage’

Tags

Details By Darren Thompson July 22, 2022

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan was recently targeted by a GOP opponent for lieutenant governor, Matt Birk. Birk referred to her as “savage.” Flanagan is a citizen of White Earth Band of Ojibwe.

Last month, Birk was recorded at a National Right to Life Council event in Georgia, expressing that he doesn’t believe there should be an exception in abortion bans for rape victims. “Rape is obviously a horrible thing,” Kirk said at the event. “But an abortion is not going to heal the wounds of that. Two wrongs, it’s not going to make it right.”

Addressing the issue at a press conference held on Tuesday with Minn. Governor Tim Walz, Flanagan said, “These disturbing remarks are disrespectful toward survivors and the policy is even worse. The Jensen-Birk abortion ban deny survivors the choice to end their pregnancy and force them to live the lives their rapists chose for them rather than ones they wanted for themselves.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Birk then responded in a video posted on Twitter, saying that Flanagan tried to “savage” him for his remarks.

Flanagan hasn’t provided a comment as of press time due to other demands, according to her press secretary. However, several organizations have published statements demanding an apology from Birk.

“Using the word ‘savage’ in this way is a direct, racist attack against Lt. Gov. @peggyflanagan, the highest ranking elected #Native woman in history,” said Illuminative on Instagram yesterday. “Comments like this demean #Native women, Native peoples, & the people of MN & cannot stand. We call on #mattbirk to apologize immediately.”

Yesterday, WCCO interviewed Birk in regards to his comments and he said, “Savage is a word I used all the time. If someone is gonna get offended by that due to their Indigenous culture—you know, look, I guess I apologize.”

Flanagan is up for re-election with Walz on the Democrat Farm and Labor line.

“We can’t afford to elect anti-choice leaders who do not trust or respect survivors of rape and who think that we should discourage women from having careers,” she said at the Tuesday event. “A woman’s choice to have a career – much like her decision on when and whether to have a child – is none of Matt Birk’s business.”

Birk is running with Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter