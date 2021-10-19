REPORT: Amazon.com partnering with Puyallup Tribe to Build Sorting Center on Tribal Lands near Tacoma, Wash.

Details By Native News Online Staff October 19, 2021

TACOMA, Wash.— Global e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. is partnering with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians to open a massive sorting center on tribally owned lands near Tacoma, according to a report in Tribal Business News.

The 520,000-square-foot sorting center that’s currently being built will employ more than 500 people when it’s at full operation, according to the report.

Additionally, the tribe told Tribal Business News it aims to find ways for its members to gain employment at the new facility. As part of the development, the company and the tribe signed a cooperative agreement in which Amazon supported the Puyallup Tribe’s Tribal Employment Rights Ordinance.

It is unknown whether this is the first project for Amazon on American Indian tribal lands. The company did not respond to a request for comment at the time the report was published.

This is a developing story.

