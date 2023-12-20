Rep. Tom Cole (Chickasaw) Slams Colorado Supreme Court Decision Blocking Trump from Ballot

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that former President Donald Trump should be excluded from the state's presidential primary because he was deemed by the court to have engaged in insurrection.

In the decision — which was a 4-3 ruling — the Colorado Supreme Court justices wrote: "We do not reach these conclusions lightly. We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach."

The Colorado court determined that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, known as the insurrection clause, bars Trump from holding federal office due to his actions in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The 200-page decision details the majority's rationale for disqualifying Trump from ever occupying the presidency in the future.

The decision did not sit well with Republicans. Rep.Tom Cole (OK-04) released the following statement slamming the Colorado Supreme Court’s recent decision to blockTrump from being on the state’s 2024 presidential election ballot:

“The Colorado Supreme Court’s outrageous and unprecedented decision to deny a credible candidate and former president access to the ballot is the exact opposite of allowing for a free and fair election,” Cole said. “This tramples on our country’s founding democratic principles; we should always let the voters decide. I urge the U.S. Supreme Court to quickly take up and overturn this shameful action."

Cole is tribal citizen of the Chickasaw Nation and is one of four Native Americans serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. He serves as chairman of the House Rule Committee. Cole is the only Native American member of the House who released a statement regarding the Colorado Supreme Court.

