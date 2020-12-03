Currents

Rep. Sharice Davids Elected Vice-Chair of the New Democrat Coalition

Details By Native News Online Staff December 03, 2020

Political Brief. WASHINGTON — Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS), one of the first American Indian females elected to the House of Representatives, has been elected vice-chair of the New Democrat Coalition. Davids won reelection to represent Kansas’ 3rd congressional district on Nov. 3 with 53.4 percent of the vote.

Davids issued the following statement on being elected Vice-Chair of the New Democrat Coalition (NDC). NDC is made up of over 90 House Democrats who are committed to pro-economic growth, pro-innovation, and fiscally responsible policies.

“It was an honor to be a part of the New Democrat Coalition during my first term, and I’m looking forward to helping our coalition build on the progress we’ve made as Vice-Chair. Our Coalition represents an important voice in our Caucus, and we will play an even greater role in guiding our national agenda in the next Congress. We’re faced with enormous challenges right now, and it will take all of us working together to address these crises and deliver progress for the people of this country.”

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff