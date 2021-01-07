Currents

Rep. Sharice Davids Calls on Cabinet to Invoke 25th Amendment to Remove Trump from Office

WASHINGTON — One American Indian currently serving in Congress is calling for the immediate removal of President Donald Trump from the presidency after yesterday’s Capitol insurrection.

Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat who represents Kansas 3rd congressional district, released a statement Thursday morning, one day after the U.S. Capitol was stormed by Trump supporters.

With the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden set for Jan. 20, Davids issued the following statement calling on the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office:

“For the first time in history we have a President who should be impeached twice but because of the time constraints and inaction of Senate Republicans, I urge the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment now.

“We will have a new President on January 20, but we cannot trust Donald Trump to uphold his oath of office over the next 14 days. Our democracy, safety, and security is at stake.”

The riots caused much destruction to the U.S. Capitol building and led to the death of a California woman who was shot by Capitol Police. Three other deaths were tied to the chaotic demonstration, according to District of Columbia officials.

Davids, along with Rep. Deb Haaland, became the first two American Indian women to serve in Congress. Elected in November 2018, she is a tribal citizen of the Ho-Chunk Nation and is serving her second term in Congress.

