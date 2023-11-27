Rep. Grijalva to Hold Historic and Cultural Preservation Roundtable at Close of Native American Heritage Month

Details By Native News Online Staff November 27, 2023

In commemoration of Native American Heritage Month, House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and other House members will hold a roundtable titled, “Strengthening Historic and Cultural Preservation” on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

Historic and cultural preservation is a central part of telling America’s story; the places we choose to protect reflect the country’s values. For generations, however, historically underserved communities, including tribal communities, have been left out of historic preservation efforts. In addition, climate change poses new, ever-increasing threats to our historic and cultural resources. Moving forward, we must ensure that preservation efforts are fully resourced to adequately protect the diverse historic and cultural legacy of all Americans.

Expert panelists at the roundtable will discuss these issues and how Congress can better support and improve historic and cultural preservation.

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 am - ET

WATCH: Livestream: FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER

In-person: Capitol Visitor Center, Room CVC 217, Washington, DC

MEMBERS:

Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.)

Indian and Insular Affairs Subcommittee Ranking Member Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.)

Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Ranking Member Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.)

Committee Vice Ranking Member Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.)

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.)

PANELISTS:

The Honorable Sara C. Bronin , Chair, Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, Washington, D.C.

, Chair, Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, Washington, D.C. Mr. Shaw Sprague , Vice President for Government Relations, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Washington, D.C.

, Vice President for Government Relations, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Washington, D.C. The Honorable Reno Keoni Franklin , Chairman, Kashia Band of Pomo Indians of the Stewarts Point Rancheria, National Association of Tribal Historic Preservation Officers, Washington, D.C.

, Chairman, Kashia Band of Pomo Indians of the Stewarts Point Rancheria, National Association of Tribal Historic Preservation Officers, Washington, D.C. Dr. Shasta Gaughen , Chair, National Association of Tribal Historic Preservation Officers, and Environmental Director and Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, Pala Band of Mission Indians, National Association of Tribal Historic Preservation Officers, Washington, D.C.

, Chair, National Association of Tribal Historic Preservation Officers, and Environmental Director and Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, Pala Band of Mission Indians, National Association of Tribal Historic Preservation Officers, Washington, D.C. Mr. Erik Hein, Executive Director, National Conference of State Historic Preservation Officers, Washington, D.C.

