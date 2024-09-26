Ramos to Deliver Keynote Address at California Native American Day Celebration on Capitol West Steps

Details By Native News Online Staff September 26, 2024

California Assemblymember James C. Ramos will deliver a keynote address at the 57th Annual California Native American Day celebration on Friday, September 27 at 11:20 a.m. at the Capitol West Steps in Sacramento, Calif.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Recognizing 100 Years of Citizenship and the Fight for the Right to Vote: 1924-2024.” California Native American Day is celebrated on the fourth Friday of September and serves to celebrate the culture and contribution of California Native Americans. California tribes, organizations, universities and state agencies participate in the event also highlighted by more than 90 exhibitor booths, craft vendors and cultural sharing that includes traditional drums, bird songs and dancing.

California Native American Day is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time at the Capitol West Steps. It is sponsored by the California Tribal Chairpersons’ Association, California Native American Heritage Commission and California Native American Day Planning Committee.

