Ramos Measures Would Add New Protections for Domestic Violence Victims from Assailants & Increase Public Safety on Tribal Lands

Details By Native News Online Staff March 05, 2025

A measure to grant state peace officer status to tribal law enforcement who meet the same California standards as other officers and another to grant victims of domestic violence or sexual assault temporary criminal protective orders against their convicted assailants upon the perpetrator’s release from state prison were approved Tuesday unanimously by the Assembly Public Safety Committee. Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino) introduced the two bills.

AB 31 Peace Officer Status on Tribal Lands

“AB 31, the tribal peace officer proposal, and AB 285, the criminal protective order measure, both create new preventive safeguards again the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) crisis in our Native American communities,” Ramos stated. “Due to a decades-old federal law, tribal lands were left without adequate law enforcement tools such as officers without full authority to pursue criminal investigations on their reservations. AB 31 seeks to remedy that public safety omission to underserved tribal lands.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Ramos’s bill would authorize the state Department of Justice (DOJ) to establish a Tribal Police Pilot Program in coordination with the California’s California Commission on Peace Officer Standards (POST). The three-year program would grant tribal police from three state tribes peace officer status if they meet the same California requirements as other peace officers. DOJ and POST would provide ongoing monitoring, evaluation and support for the program and have the authority to suspend or terminate participation of a qualified entity for gross misconduct or for willful or persistent failure to comply with requirements of the pilot program.

The bill would also allow participating tribes to enter into agreements to share liability and collaborate on MMIP cases. AB 31 is sponsored by the Yurok Tribe, located in Humboldt County. Northern California is considered particularly vulnerable to the MMIP crisis.

AB 285 Criminal Protective Order Protection for Domestic Violence Victims

AB 285 would require that a temporary 180-day criminal protective order (CPO) be issued when a defendant convicted of domestic violence or sex offenses is released from state prison to protect the victim(s) they were convicted of harming.

Protective orders are issued by a judge to protect witnesses or crime victims and routinely issued in domestic violence cases. Such orders may be valid for up to 10 years. However, the CPO may expire before the perpetrator is released from prison, leaving the victim at risk. AB 285 would allow a 180-day CPO to be in effect in those cases where a void would exist between expiration of an existing CPO and the assailant’s release from prison. Closing this protective gap would also allow victims to take additional legal steps to prevent new violence and assaults.

Ramos declared, “AB 285 specifically gives victims of domestic violence and sexual assault time to create protective, more permanent guardrails when their assailant is released from state prison and prevent re-victimization. This also provides an additional weapon in confronting MMIP cases which disproportionately affect Native American people, especially women and girls.”

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter