Proposed Amendments to Remove State Recognized Tribes Defeated at NCAI

Details By Levi Rickert November 16, 2023

NEW ORLEANS — Two highly controversial proposed constitutional amendments that would have removed state recognized tribes from full members status to associate members of the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) went down in defeat on Thursday at the country’s largest national Native American organization.

The vote followed Tuesday’s three hours of emotional debate on the proposals.

One amendment would have limited NCAI membership to federally recognized tribes, and only citizens of federally recognized tribes will be eligible for an individual Indian membership. Those from state recognized tribes would have been restricted to associate member status with no voting rights.

A second amendment would have ensured NCAI board members and regional vice presidents are citizens of federally recognized tribes.

Both amendments went down by a vote rounded to 56 percent.

