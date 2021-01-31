President Nez: There is Confidence of the Covid-19 on Navajo Nation

Details By Native News Online Staff January 31, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez visited the Tséhootsooí Medical Center in Fort Defiance, Arizona on Sunday where vehicles were lined up with Navajo citizens seeking the Covid-19 vaccination. The vaccination was part of the Navajo Nation's seven-days pwe week program to get vaccinations into the arms of its citizens.

Sunday's event was for individuals 55 years and older with a medical record established and who live within the Fort Defiance Service Unit. 1,000 doses given on a frist serve basis,

“There is great support and confidence in the Covid-19 vaccines on the Navajo Nation and our health care workers are getting them into the arms of our people as quickly and efficiently as possible. Going out to the vaccine events gives us great insight into the numbers of people who want to receive the vaccine," Nez said.

"I commend Navajo Area IHS and the tribal health facilities for working seven days a week now to administer the vaccines. Vice President Lizer, Navajo Department of Health Executive Director Dr. Jill Jim, and Navajo Area IHS continue to meet with federal officials to advocate for more vaccines, testing kits, medical personnel, and other resources to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. We are seeing good progress, but we also take the time to pray and offer our condolences to all of the families that have lost loved ones to this virus. You are in our thoughts and prayers every day. Please keep praying and taking all precautions. There are now Covid-19 variants in several states including Arizona, so please wear a mask and do everything you can to protect yourselves,” Nez continued.

On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 103 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and four more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,018 as of Sunday. Reports indicate that 14,454 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 232,173 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 28,325, including five delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,201

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,769

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,280

Gallup Service Unit: 4,481

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,550

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,866

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,363

Winslow Service Unit: 1,797

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Sunday, the state of Arizona reported 5,025 new cases, Utah reported 1,194, and New Mexico reported 530 new cases. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer visited Tséhootsooí Medical Center’s vaccine site in Fort Defiance, Ariz. on Sunday, as health care workers offered approximately 1,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines to residents that live within the Fort Defiance Service Unit. On Saturday, Gallup Indian Medical Center also administered over 1,000 vaccine doses to elders 65 years and older that reside in the Gallup Service Area.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10:00 a.m. (MST) the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide more Covid-19 updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1612230526395000&usg=AFQjCNFLtjbwZoeWzxMLhIfRP49uLf6PHA">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

