President Joe Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race; Endorses VP Harris

Details By Levi Rickert July 21, 2024

Breaking News. President Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, announced on his social media account on Sunday afternoon that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," Biden wrote in a one-page statement. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

In the statement, Biden outlined America's "great progress as a Nation" over the three-and-a-half years of his presidency.

"Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We've made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We've provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant cliamte legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today."

Biden thanked the American people and acknowledged, "I know this could not have been done without you."

In a separate post, Biden offered his full support for Harris as the nominee of the Democratic party.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” Biden said in a post shared on X. “Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

This is breaking story. We will update this article as more informaton becomes available.

