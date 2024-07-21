Indian Country Reacts to President Biden Dropping Out of the 2024 Presidential Race

July 21, 2024

Native Vote 2024. After three weeks of speculation, President Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, at about 1:45 p.m. - EDT on Sunday dropped out of the 2024 presidential election.

After the disastrous debate on June 27, 2024 against former President Trump, many Democratic members of Congress publicly called for Biden to withdraw from the race. While maintaining he would stay in the race, Biden on Sunday did an abrupt turn and announced he was dropping his bid to become president.

Biden quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic Party’s Presidential nominee, set to be announced in Chicago during its convention August 19 to 22, 2024.

After he was elected, Biden nominated then Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) to become the U.S. secretary of the Interior. When confirmed, Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) became the first ever Native American to serve in a secretarial post in a presidential cabinet.

On Sunday, Secretary Haaland posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that serving in the president’s cabinet has been the honor of her lifetime.

“What we have achieved under his leadership is transformational and historic. I am committed to seeing through his vision for America,” Haaland wrote.

Representative Sharice Davide (D-KS), a tribal citizen of the Ho-Chunk Nation, said on X:

“President Biden has dedicated his life to serving our country and his time as our President has restored decency to the highest office. By stepping aside from the presidential race today, he has once again put the future of our country first.

Now is the time for a new generation of leadership capable of defeating Donald Trump & fighting back against the growing extremism in our nation. Kansas families remain my top priority, & I am committed to doing everything in my power to deliver for them this November and beyond.”

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Hoskin, Jr., leader of the Cherokee Nation, released a statement on Sunday after President Biden’s dropping out of the race. Hoskin said the Cherokee Nation works with presidential administrations in a non-partisan relationship.

Chief Hoskiin wrote:

“I could not let today’s news pass without expressing my thanks, on behalf of the Cherokee Nation, for the Biden/Harris administration commitment to Indian Country. The Biden/Harris administration has set a tone of respect and meaningful government-to-government relations with tribal nations and has matched that tone with considerable substance and resources. Notably, this includes the appointment of the first Native woman as Secretary of the Interior and six Native women to the federal bench. All of those efforts, of course, often required and received bipartisan support.

So, for those reasons, along with his half century in public service, President Biden has in my view earned our appreciation and respect. President Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race could not have been personally an easy one, which is also the basis for respect without regards to politics,”

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, who leads the largest Indian reservation in the country, expressed his gratitude to President Biden for his resilient leadership for Indian Country.

“President Biden has been a steadfast champion for tribes across the United States. His legacy will be etched in history with hope and grace, as he stands among the most impactful presidents. I am honored to call him a friend and to have worked alongside him.

President Biden has always supported the Navajo people, and we are profoundly grateful for his vision of a country that rises above its differences. He has tirelessly fought for the soul of our Nation, consistently putting his country first. Through his leadership, we have seen major investments in tribal law enforcement, the American Recovery Plan Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Stepping down from the presidential race takes immense courage and grace, showing his dedication to the greater good.

President Biden embodies resilience, fearlessness, and extraordinary public service. The Navajo people are deeply thankful for his commitment and leadership.”

Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Chairman Marshall Pierite sent the following text to Native News Online on Sunday afternoon:

“I am very saddened to hear about President Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race. The bold, courageous selfless act speaks volumes about his character, his leadership and his love for this great country.

He is a genuine leader and his Administration investments in Indian Country were like no other. He instilled faith in our future and strength for every challenge faced by Indian Country.”

