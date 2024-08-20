President Biden at DNC: “I gave my best to you.”

Details By Levi Rickert August 20, 2024

Native Vote 2024. CHICAGO — President Joe Biden spoke to the party faithful on Monday night at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago in what will probably be his last major speech before he leaves the presidency in five months.

Biden, who is lauded as being the best president for Indian Country in American history, spoke to an overflow crowd at the United Center in Chicago. This political convention is the twelfth time the Democrats have met in the Windy City that hosted conventions to nominate Franklin Roosevelt three times and Adaili Stevenson twice.

Monday night was historic because it marked the passing of the torch from Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris, who served him with devotion. She will formally accept the nomination on Thursday evening.

Biden was greeted with a standing ovation and thunderous applause by the crowd as they waved “We Love Joe” signs that left him speechless for almost five minutes. Several in the audience could be seen with tears in their eyes.

“Let me ask you, are you ready to vote for freedom? Are you ready to vote for democracy and for America? Let me ask you, are you ready to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?” Biden asked.

Biden recounted his many accomplishments becoming president, such as taming of the Covid-19 pandemic, record-breaking job creation, and passage of the Infrastructure Act.

He mentioned increasing Pell Grants by $900 that provided billions of dollars to black colleges and universities, including Hispanic institutions and tribal colleges.

The president was interrupted several times throughout his speech with chants by the audience of “Thank you, Joe! Thank you, Joe! Thank you, Joe! Biden responded often with “Thank you, Kamala.”

The president emphasized that the need to work to preserve democracy.

“With a grateful heart, I stand before you now, on this August night, to report that democracy has prevailed,” Bidens said. “Democracy has delivered, and now democracy must be preserved.”

In his closing, Biden told America that he gave the country his best.

“Each of us has a part in the American story. For me and my family, there’s a song that means a lot to us that captures the best of who we are as a nation. The song is called ‘American Anthem.’ There’s one verse that stands out, and I can’t sing worth a damn, so I’m not going to try. I’ll just quote it.

‘The work and prayers of centuries have brought us to this day. What shall our legac- -- our legacy be? What will our children say? Let me know in my heart when my days are through. America, America, I gave my best to you.’”

The night ended with the Biden family on stage with the Harris family in a sign the torch has been passed to a new generation of leadership.

