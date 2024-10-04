President Biden Approves Disaster Declaration for the San Carlos Apache Tribe

Details By Native News Online Staff October 04, 2024

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared on Friday that a major disaster exists for the San Carlos Apache Tribe as the result of the Watch Fire that burned on the reservation from July 10 to July 17, 2024.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals for the San Carlos Apache Tribe.

