President Biden Approves Disaster Declaration for the San Carlos Apache Tribe

- By Native News Online Staff
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared on Friday that a major disaster exists for the San Carlos Apache Tribe as the result of the Watch Fire that burned on the reservation from July 10 to July 17, 2024.
The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals for the San Carlos Apache Tribe.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Federal funding also is available to the San Carlos Apache Tribe and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the Watch Fire.
Lastly, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the San Carlos Apache Tribe.
Mr. Benigno Ruiz of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Tribal Nation and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.
Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.
