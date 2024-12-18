Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos Donate 1,000 Christmas Food Boxes to Those in Need

Details By Levi Rickert December 18, 2024

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, based in Dowagiac, Michigan and Four Winds Casinos have announced the donation of 1,000 food boxes to support those in need this Christmas.

Each Christmas food box includes a smoked ham, stuffing mix, mashed potatoes, canned corn, cranberry sauce, and a pumpkin pie. Distribution will be carried out through multiple organizations across Indiana and Michigan.

Earlier today, Four Winds Casinos team members joined efforts at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, located at 702 Chapin Street in South Bend, to distribute 200 food boxes.

Other recipient organizations include Feeding America Indiana in South Bend, Ind.; Decatur Human Services in Decatur, Mich.; Marcellus Community Food Pantry in Marcellus, Mich.; Cooperating Ministries/Methodist Church in Hartford, Mich.; Action Ministry Center in Dowagiac, Mich.; Caring Connection in Benton Harbor, Mich.; and Lawrence United Methodist Church in Lawrence, Mich.

“This annual tradition reinforces our ongoing commitment to actively supporting individuals and families in Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana through a variety of causes and initiatives. We hope these meals provide a sense of relief and joy to those that receive them," Chairman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Matthew Wesaw said.

Mary Smith, Chief Operating Officer of Four Winds Casinos added, “The organization and delivery of these holiday meals is heartwarming for our team members. We are grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those that received the meals and the support of several organizations that helped with the distribution.”

Marijo Martinec, the Executive Director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana said, “We are grateful for our continued partnership with the Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos to feed the hungry. Their generosity and long-term commitment continue to make a positive difference for many families struggling with hunger.”

